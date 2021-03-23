Man killed in retaliation shooting, Asheboro police say

First responders found the victim in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Loach Street just before 9:30 p.m. Monday.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro police say a Monday night shooting left a man dead in what they believe was retaliation for a previous shooting.

Officers responded to the area of Martin Luther King Hr. Drive and Loach Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday, according to a press release from the police department.

On scene, officers found a man who had been shot and immediately started first aid.

Despite their efforts, first responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

As detectives began their investigation, they said this shooting appears to be retaliation for a Sunday night shooting, which led to a large crowd gathering outside the Randolph Health hospital.

A 17-year-old was arrested on charges connected to the Sunday night shooting, which left a 22-year-old man in serious condition. Investigators believe this shooting was targeted and was not a random act of violence.

Asheboro Police said they are still investigating Monday night's deadly shooting and did not release any information about a possible suspect in the case.