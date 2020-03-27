REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A man was killed in a crash Friday in Reidsville.

The Reidsville Police Department was called to S. Scales Street near Park Lane for reports of the wreck.

Officers found Michael Edward Scales, 22, in a vehicle that rolled over into a ditch. Scales did not survive.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

