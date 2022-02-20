Man killed in Thomasville shooting Saturday

Thomasville detectives say the man was found dead inside his home. Gun shots came from outside the residence near the roadway.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The Thomasville Police Department said a man died after he was shot Saturday night.

Detectives said 41-year-old Elvin Yomar Barbosa Jimenez was in his home on Culbreth Avenue at the time of the shooting. Witnesses told police the shots came from outside the residence near the roadway.

“We are asking the community to please come forward if you have any information on the senseless murder of Mr. Jimenez,” said Captain Brad Saintsing. “We believe someone has knowledge that can help law enforcement solve this crime.”

Detectives are still investigating the incident.

If anyone has any information call Thomasville Crime Stoppers at 336-476-8477.