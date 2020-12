Greensboro police said the deadly shooting occurred Thursday night around 6:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Summit Avenue near Mrs. Winner's.

Police said the shooting occurred Thursday night around 6:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Summit Avenue. Officers taped off the restaurant located on Summit Avenue.

Police said the man died from his injuries and are now investigating the case as a homicide.

They have not released any more details at this time.

If you have any information call Greensboro Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.