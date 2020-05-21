Man killed after tree falls on bedroom in Surry County

The 20-year-old was crushed beneath the tree when it crashed through the bedroom of his mobile home, Surry County 911 officials said.

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — A 20-year-old man died Thursday when he was crushed beneath a tree that crashed through his bedroom.

John Shelton, Surry County Emergency Services Director, said it happened shortly after 5 a.m. at a mobile home on Boeing Lane in Mount Airy. Officials identified the victim as Nicolas Manuel Rodriguez.

Shelton said another man was inside on the opposite side of the home. He was not injured.

Officials believe wind and a soggy ground from all the heavy rain contributed to the tree falling.

A tree service removed the tree from the home.