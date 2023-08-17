Man killed while attempting to cross railroad track near Old Thomasville Rd., High Point police say

High Point police said Richard Curthis was killed while attempting to cross a railroad track at the intersection of Old Thomasville Road at Vandever Street.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man was hit and killed while attempting to cross a railroad track Sunday, according to High Point police.

It happened around 3:20 p.m. as an Amtrak train was traveling on the Norfolk Southern tracks in the area of Old Thomasville Road at Vandever Street, according to police.

Police said that based on a statement by the engineer, it appeared that Richard M. Curthis was crossing the tracks and attempting to go in front of the train.

High Point police said, unfortunately, he was struck by the train and did not survive.

Norfolk Southern is conducting their portion of the investigation, according to police.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.