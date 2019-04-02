MT GILEAD, N.C. — Randolph County Sheriff's Office says a man lied to deputies about being kidnapped after crashing into a church building in Mt. Gilead on Monday afternoon. Now, deputies are looking for him.

The accident happened at the fellowship hall of Mount Gilead United Methodist Church. The driver of a Kia Forte crashed through the wall. Pastor Andy Schulze said a church member was in the building an hour before the crash.

Deputies found Brandon Deleon Sprouse, 32, sitting outside the building when they arrived. Sprouse reportedly told deputies he'd been kidnapped at gunpoint by two men, and then placed in the truck of the car. He said he escaped through the rear hatch.

Investigators determined no kidnapping ever happened and no suspects were seen in the area. They say Sprouse was the one driving, and after he crashed, he got out through the rear of the car because of all the surrounding debris. Deputies say he also appeared impaired.

Sprouse was transported to High Point Regional Hospital for his injuries, but left before deputies arrived.

Sprouse is wanted for false report to police station and injury to real property. Additional charges may be pending. Call Crime Stoppers at 336-672-CRIME if you have information that can help deputies find him.