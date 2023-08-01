'My world will not ever be the same' | Davidson County man loses family in Highway 109 crash

Dennis Palmer releases a statement after losing his family in car crash on Highway NC-109 in Davidson County.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man lost his family in a head-on crash Friday night on highway NC-109 in Davidson County.

Dennis Palmer released a statement Tuesday after the death of his other half, Brittany, and two sons, Ayden and Lincoln.

"Brittany and the boys were my entire world. I'm a broken man today knowing that I've lost their joy and laughter forever. The only thing holding me together right now is the support from my family, friends, coworkers and community."

Palmer's son's both attended schools in Davidson County: Silver Valley Elementary School and South Davidson Middle School.

"Lincoln was my little man who was larger than life in his seven years. He most enjoyed learning and growing his skills in his first-grade classes, martial arts, baseball, football and basketball. He wanted it all. Lincoln had the biggest heart and he shined bright when around his special friends. My favorite time was when he would curl up on my lap and we would laugh together."

He also went on about his son, Ayden.

"Ayden taught me so much in his twelve years. He was a beautiful soul and quiet leader. He knew he was part of something bigger than himself. His journey in Tae Kwan Do helped shape him as he gained his confidence and was inspired to teach. The world was a better place with him in it."

Palmer said Brittany was his 'better half' and is the reason he became the man he is.

"Our lives revolved around our sons. Everything we did is because she [Brittany] made it happen. She took great pride in providing Ayden and Lincoln a life full of opportunities, from learning and adventures. She never missed their events and loved to be part of the community."

He said that his life will never be the same without Brittany and his boys.

"This week, our family will celebrate how they lived instead of mourning how they died," Palmer wrote in his statement.