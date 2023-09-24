x
Man missing in Winston-Salem, police say

Police said James Boyd was last seen at the 700 block of Hanes Mall Blvd Friday.
Credit: Winston-Salem Police Department

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in finding      James Boyd.

Police said Boyd was last seen at the 700 block of Hanes Mall Blvd. Friday around 2:45 p.m. wearing a light blue/white polo shirt, faded blue jeans with many zippers and white socks.

Officers said Boyd is 43 years old, 5 feet and 8 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Boyd's whereabouts, call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.

