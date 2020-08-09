Man on kidney transplant list for nearly three years waiting for his angel donor

“I am on the machine at least 3 hours and 45 minutes to 4 hours and it can really drain you pretty well,” Anthony Fuller said.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man who has been on the kidney transplant list for nearly three years is becoming more desperate by the day to find a donor.

Anthony Fuller from Lexington has been on dialysis for three years.

“I am on the machine at least 3 hours and 45 minutes to 4 hours and it can really drain you pretty well,” Fuller said.

He has spent most of his life working with children and for his community, coaching youth sports such as basketball and football.

However, Fuller is now the one in need searching for an angel donor to provide a gift of love – a kidney.

Fuller’s neighbor, Portia Henderson wanted to surprise Fuller by becoming his kidney donor. However, she’s not a match.

“It broke my heart that I didn't qualify. So, that's why I wanted to be his advocate to at least try to find someone else that could help him,” Henderson said.

Fuller said he was more than touched by her kind gesture to step up and be a donor for him.

“It literally brought tears to my eyes, man because again I am the type of person that I don't like asking people for things. So, when someone goes out of their way to help you it means the world,” Fuller said.

Henderson has been trying to find a donor for Fuller using social media.

However, Fuller is still in need of a kidney. If Fuller does find a kidney donor it would add 15 years to his life.