Man on the run for 20 years from Las Vegas found in High Point

The High Point Police Department said Eric Santibanez-Cardenas, 40, was wanted out of Las Vegas, NC in reference to four counts of sexual assault of a 5-year-old that occurred in May 2001. Police said the man used an alias name of Julian Solis-Cardenas. Investigators with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and High Point police said they set up a ruse appointment in High Point to meet him. He was then arrested.