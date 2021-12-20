x
Man on the run for 20 years from Las Vegas found in High Point

The High Point Police Department said Eric Santibanez-Cardenas was arrested and will be extradited to Las Vegas.
Credit: High Point Police
Eric Santibanez-Cardenas

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man who was on the run for 20 years was found in High Point.

The High Point Police Department said Eric Santibanez-Cardenas, 40, was wanted out of Las Vegas, NC in reference to four counts of sexual assault of a 5-year-old that occurred in May 2001. Police said the man used an alias name of Julian Solis-Cardenas. Investigators with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and High Point police said they set up a ruse appointment in High Point to meet him. He was then arrested. 

Investigators said he will be returned to Nevada to face his criminal charges from 2001 for arrest/failure to appear on the sexual assault charges.

