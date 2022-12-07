Winston-Salem man pleads guilty to killing cousin in Food Lion parking lot

A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to 8-10 years after being charged with killing Dorrell Brayboy in a Food Lion parking lot in Winston-Salem.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 33-year-old man has pleaded guilty after being charged with killing Dorrell Brayboy in a Food Lion parking lot in Winston-Salem.

Brayboy's cousin Joseph Hannah, 33, has been sentenced to eight to 10 years for voluntary manslaughter.

In August 2019, Brayboy, 32, approached Hannah's car in a Food Lion parking lot on New Walkertown Road and an argument broke out over Hannah's failure to return a few children's clothes.

As the argument escalated, they started fighting, Hannah reached into his car and pulled out a large knife, and began stabbing Brayboy. Hannah then left the Food Lion before the police arrived.

Brayboy was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

After an investigation, detectives were able to identify Hannah. He later confessed that he stabbed Bradboy.

An autopsy revealed Brayboy was stabbed in the stomach, in the middle of his chest, and in his upper left shoulder which cut a major artery going into his left arm. He also had defensive wounds on the back of his right hand and his upper left arm.

Brayboy leaves behind his daughter and mother.

