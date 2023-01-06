Triad taxi cab killer pleads guilty to murder in Winston-Salem

31-year-old Calvin Lee Moore shot and killed a taxi cab driver in Winston-Salem in 2018. Now, he's facing 12 to 16 years in prison.

In the early morning hours of March 8, 2018, officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department got a call about a stationary taxicab at the intersection of Peachtree and Tower Street.

When officers arrived, they found 53-year-old Richard Doorman Webb dead in the driver's seat of the taxi. During an investigation, law enforcement learned Webb had suffered a single gunshot wound to the back which damaged several major organs.

EMS arrived shortly after the police, but Webb died from severe injuries at the scene.

When police arrived on the scene, they noticed the rear passenger door of the taxi open with some of Webb’s belongings, including his phone and the contents of his wallet, scattered at the scene.

Detectives learned that Webb was employed as a driver for Classic Cab and was working the night of his murder. Webb was last seen at 1:23 a.m. when Classic Cab dispatched him to an address on Whitfield Road. Police located the defendant within walking distance of the crime scene at a house on Peachtree Street.

A woman in the house told officers that the Defendant arrived at 4:00 a.m. Police also located a .22 caliber revolver under a mattress during a search of the house on Peachtree Street. The call for the cab was traced to the Defendant’s cell phone. Detective Rakes interviewed the Defendant and Defendant admitted riding in the cab and shooting Webb.

The Defendant said he used the revolver recovered by police and that it belonged to him.

The defendant was a record level I for felony sentencing. Superior Court Judge David Hall sentenced the defendant to 12 to 16 years in prison at the Division of Adult Corrections. Defense attorney Jones Byrd of Winston-Salem represented the Defendant. Detective Rakes with the Winston-Salem Police Department was the lead investigator in the case. Assistant