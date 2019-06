Gaston County EMS confirms they have rescued a man stranded on an island Tuesday morning.

Officials report the incident happened on Spencer Mountain Rd and Rohm Rd. Gaston County EMS said the man appears to be ok and is currently being treated by paramedics.

Officials report they are now searching for a second swimmer who went missing in the same area. Crews report this is still a rescue operation.

