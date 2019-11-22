FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Brandon Fields has been senteced to 347 to 438 days in prison following a December 2018 crash in which a 46-year-old woman was killed and several others were injured.

This came from a release from The Forsyth District Attorney's Office.

Police say a Mercury with four passengers, driven by Brandon Darrell Fields, crossed the center of the road and hit a pickup truck in the 2800 block of Liberty Street. As a result, Renee Dix, the front passenger in the Mercury died at the scene.

Three other passengers Gilbert David Rossi, Martha Jane Snowden and Daniela Litzinger, had serious injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Fields and Philip Alan Culler Jr., the driver of the truck, were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

According to a release from the Forsyth District Attorney Office, the five occupants of the Mercury had just left Ms. Dix’s home, where they had spent the last 2-3 hours doing laundry.

Fields had been drinking heavily and smoking marijuana during that time. He told officers that he had also ingested methamphetamine the day before.

Authories say as the group prepared to leave, Ms. Dix told the Fields that he was too drunk to drive, but when he became belligerent and demanded to drive, Ms. Dix relented.

According to two of the surviving passengers, the defendant was driving very dangerously, estimating his speed at 65mph (the speed limit on that stretch of N. Liberty St. is 35mph). After Ms. Dix urged him multiple times to slow down, the defendant told her to “shut up…I’m going to show what I can do.” He then sped up and began swerving all over the roadway before the crash.

Through investigation the WSPD’s Traffic Enforcement Unit determined that Fields was driving between 69 – 74 mph at the time of the crash.

There was no evidence that the Fields applied his brakes before the wreck. According to the release, Fields is a prior record level six offender; his driver’s license has been in a state of revocation since September 2014, and he was convicted of Driving With A Revoked License fifteen months before the crash.

Upon his plea of guilty, the Honorable J. Stanley Carmical sentenced the Fields to 347 to 438 in prison.

Crimes: (1) Second Degree Murder (B2 felony); (2) Felony Death by Motor Vehicle (D felony); and (3) Felony Serious Injury by Motor Vehicle (3 counts) (F felonies)

