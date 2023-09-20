Man to serve 3 life sentences after 3-year-old girl dies in apartment fire where two men were found dead

According to the Davidson County Clerk's Office, Brian Moses knew all the fire victims. Investigators say the little girl had injuries unrelated to the fire.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man is facing three life sentences in prison after a robbery and then arson killed a 3-year-old girl, her grandfather, and another man in Lexington, according to the Davidson County Clerk's Office.

On March 2, 2022, police and firefighters got a call about smoke coming from an apartment on Burgess Street. The 911 caller also said there was blood on the steps and a gun in the parking lot. Police said because of that information, they forced their way into the smoky home.

Crews rescued a little girl who later died a few days later. Davidson County officials said the toddler had injuries unrelated to the fire. Police said the girl’s grandfather and another man were both found dead.

Police arrested Brian Keith Moses, 54, of Winston-Salem for the crime. Officers said a neighbor on Burgess Street identified a car that investigators later identified as Moses's.

He was charged with two counts of murder as well as arson. He also received a robbery charge as police said the money was stolen from the house.

Lionel Coker, 56, of Lexington, and Robert Lee Stowe, 61 of Winston-Salem both died. Police said Moses knew the two victims and it wasn't a random act.

