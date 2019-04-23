WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting from Monday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on East 15th Street.

Police say 25-year old Raymond Crowder and 41-year-old Latria Fair were getting inside of a parked vehicle.

Police say someone in a blue SUV drove up, fired several shots and sped off.

Crowder was rushed to Baptist hospital with a gunshot wound. He's listed in serious, but not life-threatening, condition. The other victim was not hurt.

Police are still on the hunt for the person responsible.

The suspect is described as a 20-year-old man with dreads, gold teeth and a medium build.

Anyone with information should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

