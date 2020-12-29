Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash with car in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is in serious condition at a hospital after crashing his motorcycle with a car Monday night in Winston-Salem.
Police said they got a call about a car, driven by Recardo Cortes, 28, and a motorcycle, driven by Christopher Dolan Astrop, 48, crashing at the intersection of Akron Drive and Indiana Avenue shortly before 9 p.m.
Astrop was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center by EMS with serious injuries. He is still undergoing treatment. Police said no one else was hurt in the crash.
Police are still trying to find out what caused the crash. The accident shut down both directions of traffic on Indiana Avenue for about an hour.