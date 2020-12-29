Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash with car in Winston-Salem

Christopher Dolan Astrop, 48, was taken to Wake Forest Baptist with serious injuries.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is in serious condition at a hospital after crashing his motorcycle with a car Monday night in Winston-Salem.

Police said they got a call about a car, driven by Recardo Cortes, 28, and a motorcycle, driven by Christopher Dolan Astrop, 48, crashing at the intersection of Akron Drive and Indiana Avenue shortly before 9 p.m.

Astrop was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center by EMS with serious injuries. He is still undergoing treatment. Police said no one else was hurt in the crash.