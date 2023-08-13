Man seriously injured in shooting on 23rd Street in Winston-Salem

Police said they found a 20-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Winston-Salem Sunday.

Winston-Salem police said they responded to the 1200 block of East 23rd Street and found Javon William Blackwell, 20, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Blackwell was taken to the hospital.

Police said his injuries are serious but non-life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.

