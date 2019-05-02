WILSON, N.C. — A man was shot by a Wilson police officer after attacking one officer and then threatening another officer with a hammer, according to the Wilson Police Department.

Two officers were sitting in their vehicles working on reports at 2:55 a.m. in the parking lot of the Calvary Pentecostal Church when a 36-year-old man approached them, police said.

After approaching the officers, "the suspect assaulted one of the officers and then advanced on them with a hammer. The assaulted officer fired his weapon striking the suspect in the shoulder," police said.

The suspect was transported to Vidant Medical Center for treatment of a non-life threatening injury. He has since been released.

The officer was not treated for any injuries, according to officials.

The police department has been in contact with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation in reference to the officer-involved shooting so that an investigation can be performed.

The officer that fired his weapon is now on administrative leave, which is standard practice in these cases, according to police.

The names of the suspect and officer are being withheld at this time.

Police have not said what charges the suspect will be facing.

The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.