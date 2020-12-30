x
Do you know him? Suspect shoots man at Burlington gas station, police say

Police said a man walked up to a vehicle next to a gas pump and started firing several shots.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police say a man was shot at a gas station Tuesday night and the shooter is on the run. 

Officers were called to a shooting at Bella Grocery on North Church Street around 11:30 p.m. The victim, identified as Vuintus Mitchell, 36, had already been taken to a nearby hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. His condition is unknown. 

Police said surveillance video showed a man walk between the gas pump and Mitchell's vehicle, pull a small gun from his jacket pocket, and fire multiple shots before leaving the scene. He was wearing jeans, white Air Jordan sneakers, a dark-color camo style heavy jacket, and a blue face covering. 

It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if the suspect and victim know each other. 

Credit: Burlington Police Department
Police say this man shot someone outside Bella Grocery by the gas pumps. They're trying to identify him.

