Do you know him? Suspect shoots man at Burlington gas station, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police say a man was shot at a gas station Tuesday night and the shooter is on the run.

Officers were called to a shooting at Bella Grocery on North Church Street around 11:30 p.m. The victim, identified as Vuintus Mitchell, 36, had already been taken to a nearby hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. His condition is unknown.

Police said surveillance video showed a man walk between the gas pump and Mitchell's vehicle, pull a small gun from his jacket pocket, and fire multiple shots before leaving the scene. He was wearing jeans, white Air Jordan sneakers, a dark-color camo style heavy jacket, and a blue face covering.