Man shot near Microtel Hotel in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said the man was sitting in his parked car with a woman when two men approached his car.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot at near the Microtel Hotel in Winston-Salem early Thursday morning, police say.

Winston-Salem police responded to Forsyth Hospital after being notified about a man arriving at the Emergency Room suffering a gunshot wound in his shoulder.

The investigation revealed that 22-year-old Michael Montgomery had gone to Microtel Hotel on Capitol Lodging Court in Winston-Salem with an unidentified woman.

Montgomery and the woman were reportedly sitting in his parked car when they were approached by two men who tried to open his car doors.

The woman ran out of the car and Montgomery proceeded to drive off as he was being shot at several times.

Montgomery's injuries are considered non-life threatening.

This investigation is ongoing.

