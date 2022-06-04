1 injured after being shot by 3 people in Winston-Salem

x
Winston-Salem police said they got a call around 12:31 p.m. about a shooting on 808 East Devonshire Street.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot in the back in Winston-Salem Saturday, according to police reports.

Winston-Salem police said they got a call around 12:31 p.m. about a shooting on 808 East Devonshire Street. When officers got there, they found 29-year-old Albert Lee White, Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound to his back and stomach. White told police he was shot by three men in front of his house. 

White was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. 

This investigation is ongoing.

 Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700. 

