CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man who was shot and then crashed the vehicle he was driving into an east Charlotte house Friday has been pronounced dead, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The Charlotte Fire Department responded to the home on Pinyon Pine Line near the intersection with Harrisburg Road around 9 a.m. CFD tweeted that at least one person was trapped inside the vehicle, and crews were able to remove him while battling a fire started by the crash.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police identified the man as 29-year-old Kelvin Dunlap; he died on the scene.

Homicide squad detectives were working to determine the source of the gunshot wound. Investigators are asking residents if home surveillance cameras recorded the incident.

Police said the victim died across the street from where he lived, so he may have been looking for help.

“Charlotte firefighters were able to extract the victim from the vehicle and remove vehicle from the front yard where they began providing medical aid to the victim,” said a CMPD investigator. “The victim was ultimately pronounced on scene. The victim appeared to have sustained a single gunshot wound to his chest.”

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Crimestoppers.

This is Charlotte’s 64th homicide of the year.

