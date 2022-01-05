Man shot in officer-involved shooting in Summerfield

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A man was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Summerfield, according to the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).
The SBI said the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office contacted them to investigate the officer-involved shooting that occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. They said the man was shot by a deputy in the area of Spotswood Road and Ashview Court in Summerfield. They said the man was taken to the hospital. They said he did not have fatal injuries and did not die.
The SBI is investigating as it's standard protocol to investigate officer-involved shootings.
WFMY News 2 is working to find out more information including the circumstances around the shooting before the person was shot.