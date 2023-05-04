Man shot at Ramada Inn in Winston-Salem

Officers said the man was shot in the shoulder after an argument in the hotel parking lot.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is in the hospital after being shot in the shoulder after an argument at the Ramada Inn in Winston-Salem, police say.

Officers responded to the shooting around 10:42 p.m. Thursday at the Akron Drive Ramada Inn.

Investigation revealed that 29-year-old Demario Jaquez Rivers was arguing with an unknown suspect in the parking lot when he was shot in the shoulder.

Rivers is at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.