GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a homicide early Friday morning

Police said officers responded to Glendale Drive around 1:30 a.m. in reference to a gun going off. They found a man who'd been shot at the scene.

The victim has not been identified, but police are calling this a homicide. Detectives are at the scene investigating.