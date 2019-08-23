WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Winston-Salem Friday afternoon, police say.

Drivers are now being warned to avoid the intersection of S. Main Street and Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem. Officers are on the scene investigating the shooting.

Officers say the area is expeced to be closed to traffic for several hours. For drivers who need to be in the area, they're asked to use caution or an alternate route.

WFMY

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

One of Three People Shot Identified in Winston-Salem

Around 60 Handguns, 3 Long Guns Stolen from Statesville Store, Police Say

Bullet Flies Through Preschool Window With Children in Classroom

Man Arrested After 16-Year-Old Boy, Man In Wheelchair Shot In Winston-Salem: Police

'I Thought My Son Got Shot in the Head' 2-Year-Old Boy Grazed By Bullet While Sitting on Mom's Lap: Police