WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man now identified as Ernest Cameron, 23, was shot and killed in Winston-Salem Friday. Police say after being shot Cameron was transported to the hospital by EMS where he later died.

The incident happened on S. Main Street at Silas Creek Parkway. A preliminary investigation indicated that Cameron was seated in his car at the time he was shot. Police say multiple shots were fired at him from a separate car. The suspect vehicle was last seen leaving the scene traveling west from the area.

According to police, a woman and a toddler were also in the car at the time Cameron was shot; however, neither was harmed by the incident.

Police say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing at this time. Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800; En Español (336) 728-3904.

