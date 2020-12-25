20-year-old man shot multiple times outside Winston-Salem apartment complex: police

Police said suspects robbed and shot Jaden Fishel and then fled the area in a silver sedan before police arrived.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 20-year-old man was shot multiple times in Winston-Salem Thursday outside an apartment complex.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, the incident happened on Zuider Zee Drive. Police said Jaden Fishel, 20, was the one who was found shot.

Investigations revealed that he had been talking with another person over social media to buy an item and that it was agreed that they would meet at the apartment complex parking lot.

According to police, when Fishel arrived at the complex, suspects robbed and shot him several times and then fled the area in a silver sedan before police arrived. Fishel was taken by EMS to a local hospital following the shooting.