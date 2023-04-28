Man dies in crash caused by shooting in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police determined the man was trying to get away after being shot and crashed into the utility pole.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead after being shot while driving and crashed into a utility pole in Winston-Salem, police say.

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1300 block of North Liberty Street around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

While on the way to the scene, officers received a report of a crash at the intersection of East Fourteenth Street at Highland Avenue.

Once officers arrived, they found a car that collided with a utility pole. They were checking on the driver of the car and noticed they were dead.

The driver was identified as 41-year-old Miguel Tomas Ortiz.

Ortiz was shot while in his car at the intersection of Fourteenth Street and North Liberty Street. He tried to drive away and crashed into the pole near Highland Avenue.

Detectives responded and assumed the investigation.

This investigation is ongoing.

East Fourteenth Street remains closed until further notice.

Drivers are to find an alternate route.

