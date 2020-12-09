Man stabbed to death in Winston-Salem

Police said they found the man unconscious in the area of Cloverdale Avenue and Eden Terrace Street.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death in Winston-Salem Friday.

A call came in around 2:40 p.m in reference to the incident, police said.

Police said they found Robert Milton Campbell Jr., 60, in the area of Cloverdale Avenue and Eden Terrace Street.

According to police, he was unconscious and had stab wounds. He died on the scene.

Authorities are asking if anyone witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336.773.7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336.727.2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.