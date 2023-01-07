Man fatally stabbed in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead after he was stabbed in Winston-Salem.
Winston-Salem police arrived at W. 13th Street shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning to find Christopher Lewayne Salley Jr., 28, in a parking lot with a stab wound to his upper torso. He was dead at the scene.
After initial investigation, Winston-Salem police discovered Salley was involved in a domestic argument with a woman that escalated into a fight, and then Salley was stabbed.
Officers are not looking for other suspects.
There is no additional information at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
