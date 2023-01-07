x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man fatally stabbed in Winston-Salem

A 28-year-old man was found in parking lot on W. 13th Street with a stab wound.
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com
Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city, toned in red and blue police car lights

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead after he was stabbed in Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem police arrived at W. 13th Street shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning to find Christopher Lewayne Salley Jr., 28, in a parking lot with a stab wound to his upper torso. He was dead at the scene.

After initial investigation, Winston-Salem police discovered Salley was involved in a domestic argument with a woman that escalated into a fight, and then Salley was stabbed.

Officers are not looking for other suspects.

There is no additional information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Davidson County crash kills 3, including 2 children

Before You Leave, Check This Out