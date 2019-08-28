LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington Police arrested a man they say stabbed his pregnant girlfriend.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at a home on Burgess Street. Police said when they arrived, they found the suspect's girlfriend had been assaulted and stabbed.

She was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

During the investigation, police arrested Nathan David O’Neal Jefferson. He is being charged with “domestic” assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault on a female, and battery of an unborn child.

Jefferson was not given a bond due the charges being “domestic” in nature.

