GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol reports a stolen vehicle caused a wrong-way crash on I-85 in Gaston County early Monday morning.

According to troopers, the crash happened at around 5 a.m. Officials said 24-year-old Kemonnie Easo was traveling down I-85 southbound in a stolen vehicle. Officials said when he pulled to the right shoulder and turned around, he began driving the wrong way on the shoulder.

Troopers report Easo was traveling at a high rate of speed with no lights on. That's when the driver reportedly lost control of the car, hit a wall and then spun out and hit-a-tractor trailer. The vehicle ended up coming to a rest hitting a guard rail.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Troopers report Easo of the car jumped out and ran from the crash scene. Troopers said he then reportedly assaulted a woman who stopped to help him.

According to officials, Easo is facing DWI charges as well as driving the wrong way on I-85, driving with a revoked license, possession of a stolen vehicle and assault.

