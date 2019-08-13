RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Davidson County Deputies say even a city park bench wasn't safe from one man.

On July 15th, they were called to help look for a missing Bobcat Mini-excavator on North Old Greensboro Road in High Point. According to a release, deputies had a search warrant and went through one man's property and found far more than they expected.

They found the missing mini-excavator. They also found a Bobcat skid steer, a 1991 Jeep Cherokee, an Atlas Trailer mounted air compressor, a Honda four wheeler, stolen tools, and a City of High Point Park Bench! They also found several guns Ricky Scott Cecil wasn't legally allowed to own.



Cecil was arrested and is facing multiple charges for possessions of stolen property, vehicles, and firearms. He's being held on a $150,000 bond.

