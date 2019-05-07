THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A happy ending to a crazy story according to Ginger Lineberry of High Point. A couple of weeks ago, Lineberry's uncle's car was stolen under bizarre circumstances in the middle of the night. Last week, Ginger Lineberry says a woman knocked on her 80-year-old uncle Paul Mcintyre's door at 1:30 in the morning and saw 'young lady' was bleeding. She told him that she had been in a car accident and needed help.

Mcintrye says he went to get his phone to call 911, and the women came through his screen door, grabbed his keys, and took off with his van.

Bleeding Woman Knocks On Man’s Door After Wrecking Stolen Car, Then Steals His Van: Police

In essence, High Point Police say the suspect stole one car, wrecked it, then stole another. The van, and the woman hasn't been found-until now. According to Lineberry, at 1:00 a.m. Friday, her son Billy was pumping gas at Sheetz when he saw her stolen van!

And as luck would have it, a Thomasville Police officer happened to be at that same gas station. He arrested the two suspects on the spot.

WFMY News 2 is working to confirm all of this information with Thomasville Police. Lineberry says it looks like the two had been living in the van.