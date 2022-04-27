Man with life-threatening injuries after head-on crash in Randolph County

Richard Phillips was driving east on Welborn Road in a 1998 Toyota Tacoma before crossing the center lane, hitting a car head-on.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a head-on car crash in Randolph County Wednesday.

State Highway Patrol received a call around 4:09 p.m. about a crash on Welborn Road near Oak Haven Drive in Randolph County.

Troopers said Amy Rebecca Baynard of Trinity was driving west on Welborn Road in a 2020 Hyundai Palisade. Richard McKenney Phillips, also of Trinity, was driving east on the same road in a 1998 Toyota Tacoma before crossing the center lane, hitting Baynard head-on.

Baynard was taken to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro to be treated for minor injuries.

Phillips is suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries and was taken to Cone hospital.

This investigation is ongoing.

No charges have been made against either party.

