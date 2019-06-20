GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police charged 23-year-old Dante Pinson in the shooting death of Korey Lee Fitzgerald.

Pinson turned himself in Saturday night around 8:30. He's in the Guilford County jail under no bond.

Police found Fitzgerald shot and killed at a Murphy USA gas station on Thursday afternoon.

Police are still looking for possibly more suspects who left the gas station off of Cone Blvd. at Pyramid Village Shopping Center around 1 p.m.

Chief Deputy Hinson, with Greensboro police, said this was a "heinous crime." First responders tried to perform life-saving efforts on Fitzgerald, but he died from his injuries.

Call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 if you have information.