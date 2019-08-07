MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — A man suspected of a shooting in Salisbury has turned himself in, according to a report.

WBTV reports Jaquan Kamai Morris was charged Wednesday morning after turning himself in. Police previously believed Morris could have been in Mocksville, Salisbury or Woodleaf.

Salisbury police say Morris shot a person multiple times on June 30 at a Waffle House on E. Innes St. Responding officers say they found Dundrielle Lafrank Blakeney with gunshot wounds. Blakeney was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center to be treated.

Warrants were issued for Morris on charges of: Attempted 1st-Degree Murder and Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury. Morris is considered armed and dangerous.

