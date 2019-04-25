GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting in the 3800 Block of Yanceyville Street. It happened just before 11 a.m.

Police said they found a man suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital. Police believe his injuries aren't life-threatening.

The suspect was in a car at the time of the shooting according to a release.

Yanceyville Street from Whitesand Drive to Kenion Street is closed while police investigate.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz.