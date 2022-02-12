Man hospitalized after shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a shooting on West 24th ½ Street Saturday.
After arriving, investigators found LaJuan Montae Campbell with a gunshot wound.
Police said the shooting happened after 3 p.m.
According to Winston-Salem police, Campbell was taken to the hospital for life threatening injuries.
Detectives said the shooting started from a dispute with a neighbor. Police said the other person involved in the shooting has been identified by police, but due to early stages of investigation the person’s identity has not been released and charges have not been filed.
If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.
