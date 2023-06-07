Man, teens charged in drive-by shooting in High Point

Police said a 19-year-old was injured in the shooting.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Three people including two teens are in custody after a drive-by shooting left a 19-year-old injured in High Point.

High Point police said they responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call on the 600 block of Grayson Street on May 24 around 1:15 p.m.

Officers found several shell casings in the road.

Police discovered the 19-year-old injured in the shooting had been driven to the hospital. When officers spoke to him, he told police he had been riding his bicycle when a car drove by and shot at him. The teen was shot in the leg. He is expected to recover.

On May 30, police identified and arrested Ryan Atwater, 20, as the driver of the car. He had a stolen gun in his possession at the time of his arrest.

Atwater was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possessing stolen goods, and carrying a concealed gun.

Tuesday officers arrested a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old from High Point who were in the car at the time of the shooting.

They are both charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. They were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in Greensboro.

