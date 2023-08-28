Man trespasses on bus, curses at children before unlawfully driving around it, officials say

The Rowan County Sheriff's Office says Justin Goodman, 29, got on the bus and began cursing at the children.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A man is accused of trespassing on a school bus and later driving around it while the bus was stopped to let a student off.

The Rowan County Sheriff's Office says Justin Goodman, 29, got on a school bus while it was stopped on Highway 52 near Trexler Avenue in Rockwell on Thursday just before 3 p.m. Goodman then began cursing at the children.

The bus driver asked Goodman to leave but he refused and told her to shut up, according to the sheriff's office.

Goodman got his child who was riding on the bus and exited. The bus driver continued on the route. The sheriff's office says Goodman was not armed at the time of the incident.

While the bus was stopped at the intersection of Eller Road and Country Place Drive to let off another student, Goodman drove around the bus, according to the sheriff's office. The stop arm and lights were activated on the bus at the time.

An off-duty North Carolina State Trooper was behind the bus when Goodman drove around it, according to the sheriff's office.

Goodman is charged with trespassing on a school bus and disorderly conduct. Charges for passing the bus are pending. He was arrested and placed in the Rowan County jail on a $25,000 bond which he has since posted.