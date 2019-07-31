ALAMANCE, N.C. — Deputies have charged a Chatham County man they say tried to meet a child under the age of 16 for sex at a park in Graham, North Carolina.

According to a release from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office, John Jeffrey Jackson, 26, was in contact with the juvenile online.

Investigators say during the conversations, Jackson solicited sex acts from the child and agreed to meet at the park in Graham.

A warrant was served on Jackson by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office. He is charged with solicit a child by computer, or other electronic devise to commit an unlawful sex act.