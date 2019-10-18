GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department says the man who dropped off 3-year-old Ahlora Lindiment, who had been kidnapped from a playground, won't face any charges.

The man, who police say they won't be identifying, left the child at Words of Faith Christian Center in Greensboro. Ron Glenn, Greensboro Police Spokesperson, says the man was with N'denezsia Lancaster earlier that day.

Glenn says once the man became aware of the situation, he brought Ahlora to the church and the next day, he called to turn in Lancaster, Glenn confirms.

Police don't know how Lancaster and the man knew each other.

Timeline:

Wednesday, October 9: Ahlora Lindiment disappears from a playground at the Claremont Court apartment complex. She's reported missing around 6:00 p.m. Police issue an Amber Alert around 8:00 p.m. and an all out manhunt continues.

A woman was caught on surveillance video at the playground. Police say witnesses told them she was acting suspicious and talking to children.

Greensboro Police want to question a woman captured in a surveillance photo who could have information about the abduction of Ahlora Lindiment.

Thursday, October 10: Police release surveillance photos of a woman believed to be connected to the kidnapping of 3-year-old Ahlora Lindiment.

Greensboro police release new amber alert suspect photos

The woman is identified as 22-year-old N'denezsia Lancaster.

Family members make plea for suspect to bring Ahlora back home.

Ahlora was found at the Words of Faith Christian Center nearly 30 hours after she was abducted. A woman sees here an calls police.

Ahlora is reunited with her family.

Saturday, October 12: Lancaster arrested and charged.

Monday, October 14: Lancaster makes first appearance in court on First Degree Kidnapping Charges.

Her father does an interview with WFMY News 2 and says his daughter (N'denezsia Lancaster) has mental issues.

Wednesday, October 16: Lancaster back in court on an additional kidnapping charge. Police confirmed she took another child before Ahlora, but the child was returned unharmed.

