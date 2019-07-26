BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police officers are searching for a man seen on surveillance video, breaking into a Food Lion grocery store just after 12 a.m. on Friday.

Police responded to the scene after a business alarm at the store on North Church Street went off just after midnight.

When officers arrived a K9 officer went into the building, but the suspect had already left the scene.

Investigators pulled the store's surveillance video and say the suspect is seen using some kind of blunt object to break a glass door.

The suspect then took an undetermined amount of merchandise from the Food Lion.

Police say the suspect they are looking for is a black male, around 6-feet-tall, who was seen wearing a green shirt, maroon hat, and white face cover during the theft.

Anyone with information concerning this crime is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide CrimeStoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637.