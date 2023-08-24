Man charged after guns and drugs found inside car in Greensboro, police say

Greensboro police said Bryan Deonte Artis, 27, was wanted in Georgia for possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated assault.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Drugs and guns were found inside the car of man who is wanted in Georgia, in Greensboro near Summit Avenue, Greensboro police say.

Officers were responding to a shooting near Claremont Homes just before 2 a.m. Thursday when they noticed a black Nissan speeding with no headlights on Summit Avenue from Phillips Avenue.

An officer got behind the car in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop as the Nissan turned into the Oaks Motel. The car refused to stop and circled the PVA of the Oaks Motel.

As the car sped out of Oaks Motel, another officer successfully stopped the car. A gun and narcotics were found inside the car.

The driver identified as Bryan Deonte Artis, 27, was wanted in Georgia for possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated assault. He was charged with felony possession-controlled substance, misdemeanor possession-controlled substance, and carrying a concealed weapon.

This investigation is ongoing.

