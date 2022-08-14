Gibsonville police are looking for a man wanted for multiple charges, more charges pending

Police said Naji Atef Johnson was last seen driving a 2016 Silver Cadillac Escalade with NC plate number 4392FF.

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who they said is on the run.

The Gibsonville Police Department said Naji Atef Johnson was last seen driving a silver 2016 Silver Cadillac Escalade with North Carolina plate tag number 4392FF.

Johnson is wanted for multiple charges including:

Felony Stalking

Misdemeanor Domestic Violence Protection Order Violation

Felony Domestic Violence Protection Order Violation

1st Degree Burglary

Break and Entering with Intent to Terrorize and Injure

Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill

Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits

Police also said he has more charges pending.

If you see the man pictured above, police are asking for you to dial 9-1-1.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.