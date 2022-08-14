Gibsonville police are looking for a man wanted for multiple charges, more charges pending

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who they said is on the run.
The Gibsonville Police Department said Naji Atef Johnson was last seen driving a silver 2016 Silver Cadillac Escalade with North Carolina plate tag number 4392FF.
Johnson is wanted for multiple charges including:
- Felony Stalking
- Misdemeanor Domestic Violence Protection Order Violation
- Felony Domestic Violence Protection Order Violation
- 1st Degree Burglary
- Break and Entering with Intent to Terrorize and Injure
- Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill
- Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits
Police also said he has more charges pending.
If you see the man pictured above, police are asking for you to dial 9-1-1.
