Local News

Gibsonville police are looking for a man wanted for multiple charges, more charges pending

Police said Naji Atef Johnson was last seen driving a 2016 Silver Cadillac Escalade with NC plate number 4392FF.
Credit: Gibsonville Police Department

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who they said is on the run.

The Gibsonville Police Department said Naji Atef Johnson was last seen driving a silver 2016 Silver Cadillac Escalade with North Carolina plate tag number 4392FF. 

Johnson is wanted for multiple charges including:

  • Felony Stalking
  • Misdemeanor Domestic Violence Protection Order Violation
  • Felony Domestic Violence Protection Order Violation
  • 1st Degree Burglary
  • Break and Entering with Intent to Terrorize and Injure
  • Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill
  • Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits

Police also said he has more charges pending.

If you see the man pictured above, police are asking for you to dial 9-1-1.

