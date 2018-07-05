VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A judge agreed to allow Joseph Henry Hagerman III an additional overnight stay with his family at a review hearing on Monday.

Hagerman decapitated his 5-year-old son in 2009, claiming he was trying to save him from the Antichrist. Hagerman also cut his wife as she tried to protect their son from the attack.

Hagerman was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

In 2017, a judge granted him conditional release from Eastern State Hospital.

At the hearing Monday, a judge said Hagerman could stay an additional night with his family each week. He also is able to get his driver's license, pursuant to the community services recommendations.

Hagerman's next review is scheduled for November 7.

